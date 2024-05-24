Local seniors get to try out the shooting range - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — The residents of The Homestead Senior Living had a great time yet again! They went out to the shooting range and shot .22 caliber rifles and pistols. The decision to introduce target shooting stemmed from resident feedback expressing interest in trying new and adventurous activities.

Many residents, some of whom had prior experience with firearms, welcomed the opportunity to revisit a past hobby in a safe and controlled environment.

For Alex, this was a dream come true and marked off one of the items on his bucket list. For Peter, he was glad to see he “still had it”, as he shot a bullseye on the target.

The outings not only provide residents with a thrilling recreational experience but also offer numerous cognitive and physical benefits. Target shooting requires focus, concentration, and hand-eye coordination, all of which are crucial for maintaining cognitive function and dexterity as individuals age.