Looking back: Weird death investigated in Blackfoot and 'television nap' credited in saving man from fire - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of April 29 to May 5 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BURLEY — The “new town of Burley” had nearly 1,500 people present on May 1, 1905, when the “sale of lots was opened,” The Pocatello Tribune reported on May 2, 1905.

“It became a rushing city in the twinkling of an eye yesterday,” the paper wrote. “(At 2 p.m.) Major Fred Reed mounted a wagon in front of the Townsite company’s office and announced the conditions governing the sale. The drawing of lots then began.”

Within four hours, 524 tickets had been drawn, each “entitling the holder to select four lots.”

“Early in the forenoon and until late in the day, crowds of newcomers poured in,” the article explained.

It continued, “Burley is on the Minidoka and southwestern branch of the Short Line, on the north side of the Snake (and) in the heart of a great agricultural district. The new town, named for General Passenger Agent D.E. Burley, has a promising outlook.”

The lots ran from $400 to $1,000 each. The total cost from the sales of the day were approximately $50,000.

1926-1950

ST. ANTHONY — The St. Anthony town marshal “was at freedom” after posting a $2,500 bond following his arraignment in court on a charge of manslaughter, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on April 29, 1932.

Grant Powell was charged in the complaint filed by county attorney E.H. Hillman with having shot and killed Harold Helgesen, interior decorator of Logan, Utah, without justification.

“An inquest jury Tuesday returned a verdict that Helgesen met his death as the result of the officer’s careless handling of a gun, but refused to say whether the officer was justified in shooting,” the paper said.

Helgesen was shot as he was reportedly attempting to flee from Powell and Jess Jackson, Fremont County deputy sheriff, who attempted to arrest him after two women complained that a man had insulted them.

“The deceased, according to his former employer in Logan, was the brother of Johannes Eden Helgesen, noted sculpture in Norway, whom the government has given a trip to Africa for work in sculpture,” the local paper added.

A preliminary hearing was going to be held the following week.

1951-1975

BLACKFOOT — Police were looking into what was being described as a “weird death” that happened in Blackfoot, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on April 30, 1951.

The body of Laura Macklemar, 46, of Utah, was found Monday morning on the Westcott Oil company property near Broadway. Richard Bingham, an employee, told police he found the body as he was driving into the company yard. He told Bingham County Sheriff Everett Goodwin he noticed some “dirt kicked up under one of the tanks and got out to investigate.”

Al Trolin, coroner, said he believed the woman had been dead between eight to 10 hours. Although there were no signs of knife or gunshot wounds, Goodwin said there was no doubt in his mind that she was the victim of foul play.

“The woman’s legs were reported badly bruised and a deep burn showing marks like that of a hot waffle iron on her left shoulder were found,” the paper stated. “The body was so covered with mud that at first it was impossible to say whether or not she was a white woman.”

Raymond Hartsfield, 43, reported that the woman, whom he called his wife, was missing following a drinking party Saturday night. He said he last saw her at 8:30 p.m. Saturday when he was thrown out of the El Rancho Bar by two men in his party. One of the other men was with a woman, according to Hartsfield.

Hartsfield said after being thrown out of the bar, he went back to the Kesler Motel where he and Macklemar were living.

“Sheriff Goodwin and Trolin have departed for Arco with Hartsfield, who is being held as a material witness to search for the ‘couple’ who were allegedly with Hartsfield Saturday night,” the article reads. “The officers do not have their names but are proceeding on the description given by Hartsfield and his ability to identify them if found.”

1976-2000

IDAHO FALLS — Falling asleep on the couch while watching T.V. might have saved a local man’s life as his bedroom caught fire in the night, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on May 5, 1976.

Leon Woolf woke up around 3:15 a.m. on a couch inside his home on John Adams Parkway in Idaho Falls. He woke up to find his bedroom engulfed in fire with the house full of smoke.

“With his phone lines burned out, he ran to a neighbors to summon help,” the Post Register explained. “The fire department responded with two engines and a rescue truck.”

The fire was under control within a few minutes. The bedroom was “completely gutted but loss was contained to the bedroom area.”

The cause of the blaze was unknown at the time of publication but arson had been ruled out. The fire caused $7,500 worth of damage.