Man killed after semi hits five vehicles in I-84 construction zone - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality crash that occurred at 12:22 p.m. on May 16, on westbound Interstate 84 at milepost 213, east of Heyburn.

A 60-year-old-male from Cleveland, Tennessee, was driving westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 216 in a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck pulling a trailer. The Freightliner failed to yield to slowing traffic in the construction zone and struck the following involved vehicles:

A 2017 Ford pickup, driven by a 53-year-old-male of Cody, WY

A 2004 Ford F350 pickup, driven by a 23-year-old-male from Wilder, ID

A 2023 Kia Sorento, driven by a 47-year-old-male from Rexburg, ID

A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, driven by a 27-year-old-male from Malta, ID

A 2010 GMC Yukon, driven by a 63-year-old-male of Anaconda, MT

The driver of the 2017 Ford pickup succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. A passenger of the 2017 Ford pickup was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital as well as the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado.

All involved parties were wearing a seatbelt.