Melaleuca will offer free technology camp to high school students; deadline to apply quickly approaching  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca will offer students a free technology camp this summer, during which they can learn to build their own phone apps.

The deadline to register is June 15.

The IT Boot Camp is for high school students. They will learn how to build their own iPhone/Android app and custom webpages.

Students will gain hands-on computer programming experience from information technology professor Nathan Birch from Brigham Young University-Idaho. They’ll also learn from industry experts, including Melaleuca’s IT executives, who run one of North America’s largest e-commerce sites at Melaleuca.com, according to a news release.

Melaleuca hopes to develop tomorrow’s innovation leaders.

“We want more of Idaho’s students to be thoroughly prepared for these remarkable opportunities,” said Melaleuca’s Chief Information Officer Todd Sorenson in a news release. “And we believe that strengthening their foundation in computer science will serve them in securing rewarding careers in science and technology.”

During the week-long camp at Melaleuca’s Global Headquarters in Idaho Falls, there will be two available sessions.

From July 29 to Aug. 2, the sessions run daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Space is limited. Lunch and snacks will be provided by Melaleuca each day.

Interested high school students should apply by June 15. Click here to apply. They can also call Melaleuca at (208) 534-2813 or email ITBootCamp@melaleuca.com.

Melaleuca will consider: