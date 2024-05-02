Pocatello man gets probation for attacking PMC nurse - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who hit a nurse in the head during treatment in the Behavioral Healthcare Unit at Portneuf Medical Center has been sentenced to probation.

Jerry Bardell Huber, 41, pleaded guilty to one felony count of battery on a healthcare worker after reaching a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show. A felony battery charge, as well as a misdemeanor battery charge and two persistent violator enhancements, were dismissed as part of the deal.

During a March 25 hearing, District Judge Javier Gabiola suspended a prison sentence of three years, instead sentencing Huber to three years probation.

RELATED | Pocatello man charged for two separate attacks, one including nurses

Huber was arrested in October when officers responding to a disturbance at a home on Wilson Avenue learned he’d sprayed residents of the home with pepper spray. When officers entered the home, they were, themselves, “overwhelmed” by the remnants of the pepper spray.

During their investigation into the incident, officers learned Huber had an active warrant for an attack on nurses at Portneuf Medical Center.

While he was being treated in PMC’s Behavioral Healthcare Unit, Huber struck one of the nurses in the head with his arm. During the ensuing altercation, a second nurse suffered a cut to her hand.

If Huber violates his probation, he could receive the three-year prison sentence. Gabiola also issued a 120-day discretionary jail sentence, which can be administered by Huber’s probation officer.

In addition to probation, Huber was ordered to pay $1,745.50 in fees and fines.