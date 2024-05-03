Pocatello man sentenced to 10 years in prison for child porn possession, injury to a child - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to four felonies has been sentenced to prison.

Benjamin Ray Frasure, 39, entered guilty pleas to injuring a child and destruction of evidence, along with two counts of possessing child pornography as part of a plea agreement, court records show. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed three counts of possessing child pornography and a persistent violator enhancement. Also part of the agreement, a charge of lewd conduct with a minor was amended to the injury to a child charge included in the plea.

During an April 18 hearing, Frasure was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison by District Judge Robert Naftz.

Frasure was charged with five counts of possession of child porn and one count of destroying evidence in 2021 — two years before he was arrested and charged for touching a 4-year-old girl inappropriately.

During a forensic interview, the victim provided a child therapist with limited details about the lewd conduct. She did, however, gesture to her genitalia when referencing the incident to her mother.

The victim did tell the therapist that she felt “unsafe for years” after. She said Frasure told her he would kill her and her mother if she ever told anyone what occurred.

Naftz gave Frasure concurrent prison sentences of three to five years for destruction of evidence, eight to 10 years for injury to a child, and four to 10 years apiece for the two possession of child pornography charges. He also gave Frasure credit for 856 days of time served.

Additionally, Frasure was ordered to pay $4,186.50 in fees and fines.