Sheriff's office identifies suspect after shots fired during medical call in Butte County  - East Idaho News

BUTTE COUNTY — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was taken into custody after shots were fired during a medical call.

They identified him as Joshua M. Flory, 44, of Moore. He was charged with multiple felonies after law enforcement said he barricaded himself, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

What happened

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday at 8:45 a.m., deputies helped Lost River Ambulance with a medical call at a home in the area of 2900 North and 3375 West.

Part of the scene. | Courtesy Bingham County Sheriff’s Office

As EMT personnel and deputies approached the home, shots were fired. No one was hit by the gunfire, according to a release. Everyone was safely evacuated from the immediate area.

At around 10 a.m., the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a confirmed “active shooter threat” that was ongoing. The STAR team came to assist. Read more about the team here.

Law enforcement agencies coordinated a plan. Measures were then taken to safely see into the home while announcements were continually made to ask the suspect — Flory — to surrender, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office said.

Various attempts at negotiations were unsuccessful.

Then, at 3:30 p.m., Flory came out the front door and was taken into custody without further incident. The home was cleared for possible explosives by the Bonneville County/IFPD Bomb Squad and then by SWAT personnel, the sheriff’s office said.

Following Flory’s surrender, several items were seized as evidence, including firearms and suspected controlled substances.

No injuries were reported.

“The Butte County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank our partners in law enforcement…we would especially like to thank the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, and Blackfoot Police Department, as well as the other agencies who participate and assist with the STAR team,” the sheriff’s office said.

EastIdahoNews.com is looking into this case and will have more information in a later story.

Courtesy Bingham County Sheriff’s Office