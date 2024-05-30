Police respond to Butte County home after shots fired - East Idaho News

BUTTE COUNTY — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Butte County after shots were fired during what was originally a medical call.

According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. to assist Lost River Ambulance with a medical call at a home in the area of 2900 North and 3375 West.

Upon arrival, as EMT personnel and deputies approached the home, shots were fired. No one was hit by the gunfire, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Everyone was safely evacuated from the immediate area.

“At this time, it is believed there is no one inside the residence except for the suspect,” the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported.

Nearby residents were either evacuated from their homes or asked to shelter in place.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of a joint tactical team from Bingham and Bannock counties to help.

“This is an ongoing and evolving situation and it is requested the public avoid the area for their safety,” according to the news release.

More information is expected to be released at a later time.