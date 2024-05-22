Stephanie Mickelsen beats Kelly Golden and Sean Crystal in race for District 32 representative Seat A - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls, secured a win in the Republican primary Tuesday night.

The District 32 representative earned 60% of the vote with a total of 4,089 votes. District 32 encompasses a significant portion of rural Bonneville County.

Her opponents, Kelly Golden and Sean Crystal, had 32% and 7% of the vote respectively. Golden had a total of 2,184 votes and Crystal had 506 votes.

Mickelsen tells EastIdahoNews.com she feels honored to have earned the trust of Bonneville County voters again.

“It’s a privilege to serve, and I’m looking forward to working alongside our revitalized county central committee to ensure Bonneville County comes first,” Mickelsen says.

She was first elected in 2022. She will be on the ballot again in November.