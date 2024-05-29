The Red Cross partners with Tetris to give prizes to blood donors - East Idaho News

IDAHO —- The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as the “100 Deadliest Days” approach.

According to a news release, nearly 20,000 fewer blood donations have been collected over the past month to maintain the Red Cross’s national blood supply.

Severe weather and a record number of people traveling in May contributed to the low numbers. The Transportation Security Administration reports five of the busiest travel days ever happened this month, and more record-breaking travel is expected all season long.

As the country approaches the “100 Deadliest Days” of summer for auto accidents, the Red Cross says it’s “critical (that) hospitals have lifesaving blood products on hand for all trauma and accident victims who count on transfusions when there is no time to waste.”

To motivate people to donate, the Red Cross has teamed up with the creators of the iconic game Tetris to provide prizes for donors.

“All who answer the call to help May 20-June 9, 2024, will get an exclusive Tetris + Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to New York to meet Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov,” says the release.

Additional information is available on the Red Cross website.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger must also meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online.

To donate, download and book an appointment on the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, click here or call 1-800-RED CROSS.