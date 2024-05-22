Three arrested after detectives reportedly find meth at Idaho Falls home - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Three men were arrested and charged after officials served a search warrant at a home Tuesday afternoon as part of a drug investigation.

William T. Stevens, 59, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joel B. Herndon, 44, and Jason W. Glover, 41, were charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested all three men after serving a search warrant at a home on the 800 block of Masters Drive.

Deputies arrived around 3:30 p.m. to serve the warrant as “part of an ongoing drug investigation.”

The SWAT team was also called to “help make sure the incident was contained to the residence in question,” according to the release.

Deputies detained a total of eight people at the home and conducted a search of the property, where they reportedly found “multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine.”

Stevens, Herndon, and Glover were transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked, while the rest of those detained were released at the scene.

According to the release, detectives are continuing to investigate, but further information is not yet available.

Court appearances for the three who were arrested are not yet available.

If convicted, Stevens could face up to six years in prison. Herndon and Glover could each face up to one year in prison.

Though Stevens, Herndon and Glover have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.