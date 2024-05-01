Two Republicans battling to replace outgoing Franklin County District 3 Commissioner - East Idaho News

FRANKLIN COUNTY — With incumbent Dirk Bowles not running for reelection, two new candidates will compete in this year’s primary election for the Franklin County Commission District 3 seat.

Dianne Burnett and Zachary Stewart will compete in the Republican Primary, and without any challengers from any other parties registered, the winner is expected to claim the position for the coming four years.

To learn more about the candidate’s platform, EastIdahoNews.com asked the candidates to answer the same eight questions. We received responses from Burnett, but not Stewart. Her unedited responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less.

The primary election is May 21.

Learn more about Burnett by visiting her campaign website — here.

EastIdahoNews.com was unable to find a campaign website or Facebook page for Stewart.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Burnett: I am a devoted wife and proud parent in a blended family of 10 children and 26 grandchildren, where Family, Faith, God, & Country have always been the cornerstones of my life. I have experienced the challenges of single parenthood firsthand, which fuels my commitment to making a positive difference in our community for all.

Throughout my career, I have ventured into various entrepreneurial endeavors, including owning and managing businesses such as a venture capital company, golf course, and an international hotel. These experiences have given me invaluable insights into the struggles and triumphs of small business owners.

Currently, I am the owner of a Commercial Lending Company, where I work tirelessly to assist business owners with their financing needs and projects, financial projections, grants, and various funding opportunities.

My dedication to public service is deeply ingrained in my ethos. I currently serve in my church as the Self-Reliance Leader. I have served as a Republican County Delegate in Weber County and have been involved in international humanitarian efforts, working with local and international governments to gather support and funding for infrastructure projects, and aiding refugees fleeing from Bosnia to Croatia.

With a blend of real-world experience, compassion, and a tireless work ethic, I am fully prepared to represent and advocate for the interests of our community as your commissioner

I am a constitutional principled doer and roll up my sleeves and know how to work, and accomplish what is needed, even when it seems nearly impossible.

Why are you seeking political office? Briefly explain your political platform.

Burnett: At the heart of my candidacy is a fervent commitment to leveraging my decades of expertise in problem-solving to ensure that our community has access to the resources available within efficiently-operating counties. I firmly believe in the power of innovative thinking and collaborative problem-solving, working alongsi-0de our residents to tackle the challenges that our county faces head-on.

I am driven by the urgent need to address issues such as excessive regulations, complacency in leadership, poverty, and financial burdens that hinder success and affordable homeownership for our residents. Too often, their voices go unheard, and we lack adequate preparedness for emergencies, despite having robust infrastructure like our HAM station. I am a HAM operator as well, reach me at kj7oqc.

Having witnessed firsthand the struggles of our community under outdated mindsets perpetuating poverty, I refuse to stand idly by. Bureaucratic limitations have hindered progress, leaving many trapped in cycles of hardship. My mission is clear: protect our children, liberate our residents from burdensome ordinances, fostering prosperity for all and restoring fundamental freedoms and property rights.

I pledge unwavering integrity and dedication, advocating for policies that nurture economic growth and success. I have done extensive research and will be applying for grants to support farmers and agriculture, emergency management, business development directly for business owners, and much more.

I am committed to assisting individuals with their challenges and tirelessly working towards promoting economic development to uplift every member of our community.

What areas in your county need immediate improvement? What actions will you take to address those needs?

Burnett: There must be an open dialogue where residents see their concerns are genuinely heard and addressed. For far too long, leaders have failed to listen to the needs and desires of our community members, as well as aspiring business owners. One critical issue lies in the enforcement of overbearing ordinances and statutes, particularly regarding paid officials ignoring provisions like variances. Variances exist by Idaho state ordinance to provide hardship relief, ensuring that regulations don’t unduly burden individuals or businesses. However, the current system often fails to grant variances, leading to unnecessary hardship for property and business owners, and ultimately, the entire community.

To address these needs, I will prioritize transparency and accountability within county leadership. I will work to ensure that the voices of our residents and business owners are not only heard but also respected and acted upon. This means holding individuals in positions of authority accountable for their actions and decisions. Those who fail to serve with dedication and a solution-driven mindset will be replaced with individuals committed to genuine public service.

I have submitted ordinance changes to PZ that would allow lower cost entry to affordable homeownership and permit, in designated areas, affordable prefabricated singlewide manufactured homes, tiny homes, pops-up and affordable unfoldable container homes not restricted to only trailer parks. Past Example: I previously submitted an affordable roads petition that would have saved money and hardship. PZ rejected and never even read it. This needs to change right now. We must become functional quickly.

What are the greatest longterm challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet those challenges?

Burnett: The commitment to protecting the well-being and innocence of our defenseless and vulnerable children is non-negotiable. The need of establishing a sanctuary county for the protection of our children, where it would be illegal to initiate and ask any child about their sexual preference, gender and or sexual identification, or pronouns under the age of 18, reflects a strong resolve against invasive harmful questioning and manipulation. This is who we are, and our children are everything and must be protected and preserved within Franklin County, Idaho.

By recognizing the vulnerability of young people and acknowledging the harm caused by such questioning, we are advocating for their rights to be respected and safeguarded. Implementing legal safeguards against inappropriate questioning and manipulation is crucial to ensuring the peace and well-being of our children, as well as upholding their constitutional rights.

I will call for lasting changes in policies and practices that underscore the importance of creating a supportive environment where children can grow and thrive without fear of exploitation or intrusion. It’s essential to prioritize the protection of our children, regardless of prevailing norms or practices elsewhere, and to work towards enacting measures that will endure for generations to come. This includes recruiting additional counties and even the state of Idaho to join us in becoming a sanctuary government for our Children rights against invasive, harmful, inappropriate questioning, and manipulation.

I am limited to 250 words per question, so I cannot answer fully. Please see my website www.FranklinCountySolutions.com

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Burnett: Constitutional principles are essential for upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all individuals, regardless of their political views. Here’s how I would ensure that I represent the views of my constituents while upholding constitutional principles:

Constitutional Literacy: Educating constituents about the principles enshrined in the Majority rule should never dictate decision-making in a Democratic Republic. constitution, such as the protection of individual rights, the separation of powers, and the rule of law, can help foster a deeper understanding of why certain decisions are made and the importance of adhering to constitutional norms.

Fair and Just Representation: While it’s crucial to listen to and consider the views of all constituents, decisions should be guided by a commitment to justice, equality, and the protection of all rights.

Dialogue and Deliberation: Facilitating respectful dialogue and constructive debate among constituents with differing political views can lead to more informed decision-making and consensus-building. By encouraging civil discourse and reasoned argumentation, we can work towards solutions that are grounded in constitutional principles and reflect the diverse perspectives of the community.

Protecting Individual Rights: With regards to differing political views, I will not discard the constitution, nor the bill of rights. Mob rule, nor public clamor should ever be a decision factor. Politics should not play a part in being a civil servant. I see people as individuals, some with differing opinions and all those opinions and ideas should be heard.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget that cuts could be made?

Burnett: Just about everything needs more funding in a small county, that has all of the same responsibilities as larger counties. The question needs to include “without hiking up taxes and fees”.

There are creative strategies that counties can use to generate additional revenue and cover operational needs without resorting to tax hikes.

Grants and Funding Opportunities: Actively seeking out grants and funding opportunities from federal, state, and private sources can help supplement the county budget. Grants may be available for specific projects, such as infrastructure improvements and economic development initiatives.

Asset Monetization: Counties can explore opportunities to monetize existing assets, such as leasing county-owned land or buildings to private entities, selling surplus property.

Impact Fees: Implementing new development impact fees for new developers due at sale of the property, while reducing the excessive costly barriers to development such as widths of easements, allowing PUD’s where developers care for their own roads instead of the county taking over the cost.

Tourism and Events: Investing in tourism promotion and hosting events can stimulate economic activity and generate revenue through visitor spending. Counties can partner with local businesses and organizations to attract tourists and host events that showcase the community’s attractions and amenities.

Efficiency and Cost-Saving Measures: Resource sharing, implementing efficiency measures and cost-saving initiatives within county operations can help stretch existing resources further.

Economic Development: Partnering with private developers or investors on economic development projects.

Counties can create strategic revenue sources, alleviate financial pressure, and meet operational needs without additional taxes.

What is the role of local media in your community? How can county officials work to have a better relationship with the media?

Burnett: Local media remains an effective and essential part of providing a public platform of protection and information for county residents. Franklin County Commissioners and Leaders must Utilize this path so that voices and concerns will be heard without being hushed, . Currently we lack the successful implementation of using the local media path, and this is one of the most needed forums that places accountability with leadership in the hands of residents, to voice concerns.

I will be changing the accessibility and relationship with media, recognizing the role of local media in the community is essential for effective communication and governance. The local media serves several crucial functions: All our meetings will be public on a social media platform, and open to scrutiny. This gives a path for local media to;

Inform the Public: Local media outlets, such as newspapers, radio stations, and online news platforms, play a vital role in keeping residents informed about important issues, events, and developments within the community. They serve as a primary source of news and information for residents, helping to educate and empower them to participate in civic life. I’d like the newspaper to publish coming up agendas, in addition to required public notices, and provide residents with an anonymous voice to be heard with concerns.

Holding Officials Accountable

Providing a Platform for Dialogue:

Promoting Community Engagement:

Supporting Local Businesses and Organizations: Local media plays a crucial role in supporting the local economy.

Voter turnout and participation continues to be low in Idaho. What efforts can be made to stimulate greater voter involvement in elections and government?

Burnett: Getting voters to cast a ballot is increasingly challenging. Lives are busy, so I will be promoting voters to vote early, not waiting until the last day. I will be soliciting our local media and social media to remind voters to vote. Voters need to have a reason to vote. They must see they make a difference and that the people they are voting for are there to assist them. It’s crucial that voters understand their votes matter, and they must see the issues they desire addressed. Voters need to see that needed changes will occur and that their Votes makes a difference.

Stimulating greater voter involvement in elections and government requires a multifaceted approach that addresses various incentives to participation.

Civic Education in Schools:

Community Outreach and Engagement:

Digital Outreach and social media: Utilizing digital platforms and social media to disseminate information about elections, candidates, and important issues can reach a broader audience, particularly younger voters who are more active online.

Community Partnerships: Collaborating with local organizations, businesses, and media outlets to promote voter registration and participation efforts can amplify outreach efforts and reach a wider audience.

Will I be dancing the Macarena poorly on social media to get voters to show up to Vote?

Perhaps? Ha ha. Doubtful.

I will be utilizing all media for sure.

Please join my grassroots movement to help make Franklin County, Idaho,

a Sanctuary County protecting our children from invasive inappropriate questioning and manipulation. Website FranklinCountySolutions.com cell 801 318-8310