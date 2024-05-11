Utah man charged after officers allegedly find him in possession of fentanyl, meth - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man from whom police say they seized nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills along with other drugs faces multiple charges.

Carey Wayne Parker, 42, has been charged with felonies for possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for possession of Suboxone — a prescription opioid — and possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

Pocatello police officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Honda Accord around 2:45 p.m. May 2, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers identified the driver as Parker, and learned his Utah driver’s license was suspended. During the stop, a narcotics K9 performed an open-air sniff near the car and indicated to the presence of drugs inside it.

Following the indication, officers performed a pat-down search of Parker and found him in possession of two zip-top baggies containing 185 fentanyl pills, the affidavit says. Officers also found a vial of suspected meth, Suboxone sublingual films and a piece of burned foil the officers identified as a fentanyl smoking device.

Parker allegedly told officers the drug belonged to him. He then invoked his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and was not asked any further questions.

Officers learned Parker was staying at a motel room in Pocatello and served a search warrant at the room. Inside, they found “additional fentanyl pills, a small amount of methamphetamine and approximately 20 Xanax bars.”

In total, officers seized 961 suspected fentanyl pills. Those pills and all other suspected drugs were sent to the Idaho State Police Forensics Lab for testing.

Parker was arrested and booked into Bannock County Jail, where he is currently being held.

Though Parker has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Parker would face up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompson Wednesday.