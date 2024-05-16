Woman to face charge of escape after not returning to jail, say Power County deputies - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a news release from the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 15, 2024, at 8 a.m. Power County inmate Boog Dammerung Jay was temporarily released from the Power County Jail for a court-approved furlough. Jay was to return to the Power County Jail at 12 p.m. per the court order. Jay failed to return, and a criminal charge of escape is forthcoming.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue long-sleeved sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black and white shoes. She was last seen at the Valley Wide Convenience Store in American Falls between 9:30 and 10 a.m. getting into a silver GMC Sierra traveling toward Pocatello.

Jay was incarcerated for nonviolent offenses. However, if seen, please do not approach. Call 911 or your local law enforcement agency. If anyone has information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Power County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 226-2311 or your local law enforcement agency.