Suspect arrested in killing of Montana camper who was initially reported to be victim of bear attack - East Idaho News

(CNN) — A sole suspect has been taken into custody in the killing of a Montana camper who was initially reported to be the victim of a bear attack, authorities said Wednesday.

Dustin Kjersem’s bloodied body had been found October 12 in a tent about two-and-a-half miles up Moose Creek Road, east of Big Sky, after a friend who went looking for him called 911, telling the dispatcher that Kjersem appeared to have been attacked by a bear, CNN previously reported.

After the 911 call, investigators from several agencies, including a bear expert from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, examined the site but did not find any signs of bear activity.

An autopsy determined the 35-year-old had suffered “multiple chop wounds,” according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators initially said they did not know what weapon was used, “but we do know it was something hard enough to cause significant damage to the skull as well as some flesh areas of the body.”

The sheriff’s office later noted that several items, including a camp axe, a shotgun, a revolver, and a cooler had gone missing from the scene of the crime.

“He was brutally killed at his campsite,” Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said.

After a nearly three-week search, the sheriff’s office says it has identified a suspect, who is in custody “on unrelated charges.” The identity of that person has not been released, but “the suspect is cooperating with our detectives and has led us to the evidence” previously identified, Springer wrote in an update on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office believes the suspect acted alone. “Further details and charges are forthcoming, but it is important for this community to know they are safe to resume their outdoor activities,” the sheriff wrote.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue for the family of Dustin Kjersem. We hope, by some small measure, our efforts can bring them a bit of peace during this horrific time. Our entire community mourns with you,” Springer said.