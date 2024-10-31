Local woman's 'suspicious' death being investigated as a homicide - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Officials say they are investigating a 39-year-old woman’s death as a homicide after discovering her body in a motor home fire this summer.

According to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Ada County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Brook Thieman, concluding that her cause of death was smoke inhalation with no signs of traumatic injury.

On July 7, around 11:15 a.m., firefighters were called to a motor home in flames on the 500 North block of 4200 East. Authorities found Thieman deceased inside the home.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jennifer Fullmer says the case is considered suspicious and continues to be under investigation as a homicide.

Fullmer says it is the general practice for these types of cases to be investigated as homicide until the facts prove otherwise.

This isn’t the first death on the property. In May 2021, another woman, Heather Arehart, was found deceased on the property, inside a shed, after being reported missing.

Arehart’s body was found on the same day as the Rigby Middle School shooting, so the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office took over the case.

Her cause of death was later ruled as an drug overdose, and officials say foul-play was ruled out.

A third person reportedly also died on the property of natural causes multiple years ago, but the name of the deceased and details of that death are unknown at this time.

Fullmer says they are not releasing names of any suspects at this time.

If anyone has any information about this case, please get in touch with Jefferson County dispatch at (208) 745-9210 and select option 7.