Woman's death under investigation due to "suspicious circumstances" following motor home fire - East Idaho News

RIGBY — A woman found dead inside a burning motor home has been identified, and officials are calling the circumstances suspicious.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased woman as 39-year-old Brook Thieman of Idaho Falls.

The fire occurred around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, when firefighters were called to a motor home in flames on the 500 North block of 4200 East. Authorities found Thieman deceased inside the home.

Authorities determined the fire “appears to have been started under suspicious circumstances,” according to a sheriff’s office news release. The case is still under investigation.

This isn’t the first death on the property. In May 2021, another woman was found deceased on the property, inside a shed, after being reported missing. Her name was never released, and EastIdahoNews.com has filed a records request for more information about that case.

If anyone has any information about the motor home case, please get in touch with Jefferson County dispatch at (208) 745-9210 and select option 7.