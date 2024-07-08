Woman's body found inside burning motor home - East Idaho News

RIGBY – A woman is dead following a trailer fire in Rigby.

It happened Sunday around 11:15 a.m. on 4200 East. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found a motor home in flames, according to a news release.

Authorities found a dead woman inside the home. Her name has not been confirmed, pending an autopsy. It’s not clear whether the death was connected to the fire.

The case is under investigation.

Central Fire District in Jefferson County assisted, along with the Idaho State Fire Marshall’s Office, Rexburg Police Department and Idaho State Police.