You have to see this! Four zebras on the loose in Washington state hold up traffic as they wander around - East Idaho News

RUNNIN’ WILD — A Washington state man was in for a surprise when he was driving and came across four zebras walking on a highway, and he recorded the unique encounter.

The incident happened on April 28, 2024, near North Bend, Washington. The animals had escaped from a trailer on a highway exit off Interstate 90, about 30 miles east of Seattle.

“Those are zebras,” the man who filmed the viral video is heard saying. “What is going on? Somebody lost their zebras.”

Cars on the highway are stopped as the zebras wander through traffic before making their way up the driveway of someone’s home.

Reports say three of the zebras were initially captured. The last zebra was also safely corralled — thanks to a former rodeo bullfighter, a lookout on a mountain bike and a package of white bread — after being on the loose for nearly a week.

