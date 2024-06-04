A man who allegedly had thousands of fentanyl pills and 2 guns faces multiple felonies - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say was found in possession of methamphetamine and around 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills has been charged.

Casey Steven Evans, 37, faces felonies for possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of meth and introduction of a major contraband into a correctional facility, along with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

Pocatello police officers stopped a blue Range Rover for an expired registration on May 15, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Officers identified the driver as Evans, who had an active warrant. Police reports do not indicate the reason for the warrant.

Evans was placed under arrest while a police narcotics K9 was allowed to perform an open-air sniff near the Range Rover.

The dog indicated the presence of drugs inside the car, the affidavit says.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a safe hidden near a subwoofer box in the cargo area of the Range Rover. Using a key that was on the same lanyard as the Range Rover’s ignition key, officers opened the safe and found around 2,000 pills they believed to be fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills.

Officers also found two loaded guns — one inside the safe and the other on the passenger floorboard — and suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Evans was taken to the Pocatello Police Department for interview. While he was brought into the interview room, he dropped a tooter straw used to ingest drugs. Evans allegedly told the officers the straw was for fentanyl use.

During the interview, Evans told officers he did not know anything about the “illegal items” found inside the Range Rover.

Evans was then taken to Bannock County Jail to be booked. During booking, detention deputies found another zip-top baggie containing five pills, believed to be fentanyl-laced, in the coin pocket of Evans’ jeans, according to the affidavit.

Officers tested the suspected meth using a field test kit, which returned a presumptive positive for meth.

If he is found guilty, Evans could face up to life in prison.

A preliminary hearing on this matter was waved and Evans was scheduled for District Court arraignment before District Judge Javier Gabiola on June 17.

Though Evans has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.