Attempted murder at Henrys Lake - East Idaho News

Trespassing and a little loving led to an attempted murder near Henrys Lake last Tuesday.

While driving around Henrys Lake, trying to get some pictures of some mountain bluebirds at their nests, I noticed a pair of tree swallows (Sam and Sally) making out on a fence post. They were just two posts from an active bluebird nest and the male bluebird (Bob) would chase them away every time he came by. The female bluebird (Betty) would enter the nest with some building material, deposit it, work on the nest and then leave for some more.

A pair of mountain bluebirds (Bob and Betty) fixing up their nest before the attempted murder.| Courtesy Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

The pair of bluebirds disappeared for about five minutes when Sally decided to check out the nest box. I was astounded when she entered the nest just before Betty returned. Betty went to drop off some building material and discovered Sally in her home and she was upset.

Sally trespassing into the bluebird nest. | Courtesy Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

Betty had a fit, flying around the nest box, yelling for Bob to defend their home. Like most men, he showed up a little later than his significant other would have liked. When he landed at the entrance of home, he saw Sally in the nest and they began fighting through the opening, barely large enough for them to squeeze through.

Bob discovers Sally in the nest and they begin fighting through the small opening. | Courtesy Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

After about three minutes of fighting, Bob finally got Sally by her neck and pulled her out through the hole. She looked like she had been dragged through a knothole, backwards. They fell into the tall grass where they continued to fight. Finally, Sally was able to escape, and the attempted murder was averted. As Bob flew to a fence post to straighten his ruffled feathers, Sam and three of his friends showed up and attacked Bob.

Bob pulls Sally out of the nest by her neck. | Courtesy Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

After four fake attacks, Sam finally knocked Bob off the post. They fell into the tall grass fighting and yelling at each other, using bird words that I cannot repeat. After Sam escaped and flew off with his friends, Bob flew to the nest box and sat on top of it, straightening his feathers. Betty had been witnessing the fights from another post and came to Bob to console him.

Bob is attacked by four male tree swallows. | Courtesy Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

After a few tender moments, Betty decided to check the nest, she was not happy what she saw – part of Sally’s dirty laundry. She flew to Bob, chattering and then flying back to the nest.

Betty directs Bob to remove Betty’s dirty laundry out of the nest. | Courtesy Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

Eventually, Bob flew to the nest, squeezed in, and found Sally’s calling card – a soiled feather. Bob carefully picked it up by his beak and deposited on a post, six posts away from the nest.

Bob deposits the soiled feather far away from the nest box. | Courtesy Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

Betty and Bob spent the next hour doing what two birds in love do during the springtime as they prepare for their future family – eating together and working on the nest. I waited and watched, but no tree swallows showed up to interrupt them.

I stayed watching them for almost two more hours — wishing the grass under the nest was shorter so I could have taken pictures of the battles on the ground. But it was still one of my top five bird experiences that I have been able to witness and photograph.

I have some people to thank – whoever has placed new bluebird nest boxes around Henrys Lake needs to be thanked, and second, all the cars that went by me, slow, on the road near the county boat dock. They were kind and have been putting up with my love of taking pictures of the birds, especially bluebirds. One vehicle passed me three times in the over three hours that I was there.

I hope all of you enjoy the summer, and have a safe and healthy one. I also went rock hunting three times during the last week and ran into three rattlesnakes and four scorpions. Be careful in your outdoor activities. Also, several deer and elk have died while harvesting cars on Highway 20 in Island Park – slow down and save your cars.