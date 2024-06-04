Chicken gnocchi soup (Olive Garden copy cat) - East Idaho News

Make the Olive Garden chicken gnocchi soup at home with this quick and easy copycat recipe. The rich and creamy soup is overloaded with soft gnocchi, tender roast chicken, and fresh vegetables.

Ingredients

4 tbsp butter

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 stick celery, diced

1/2 cup shredded carrot (or sliced)

2 tsp minced garlic

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups whole milk or half-and-half (half heavy cream/half milk)

4 cups chicken broth

1/2 tsp thyme

1/2 tsp mustard powder

1 lb boneless skinless chicken breast (or 2 cups of diced cooked chicken)

16 oz potato or low-carb cauliflower gnocchi

1 cup fresh spinach, roughly chopped

1 dash red pepper flakes (optional)

salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the diced onions, celery, and carrots and heat until softened (about 5 minutes). Add the garlic and keep cookin’ for another minute. Add the flour and stir. Cook for 2 more minutes. The flour will start turning a golden color. Add the chicken broth and the milk (or half-and-half) a little at a time, while stirring to mix it all together.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma’s kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!