Chubbuck man charged after allegedly threatening woman with gun - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say pointed a gun at a woman has been charged with multiple crimes.

William James Allred, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor charges for obstructing an officer and possession of a firearm while under the influence, court records shows.

Pocatello police responded to reports of a man pointing a gun at a woman near the intersection of Orchard Street and Foothill Boulevard on June 4, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The victim told officers the suspect, later identified as Allred, was staggering during the altercation.

Officers found a man matching the description provided by the victim near the intersection of Rosewood Street and Foothill Boulevard, roughly four blocks from the location of the reported altercation.

The officers commanded Allred to get on the ground, which he did. He then announced to the officers that he had a gun in his pocket, the affidavit says.

Allred was placed in handcuffs, then searched. During the search, officers found a gun in his right pocket and a folding knife in his left pocket. While he was being searched, Allred asked the officers why he was being detained. When the officers informed him of the allegation, he became angry and yelled for the officers to shoot him, according to the affidavit.

Officers noted in reports that Allred appeared intoxicated during the arrest.

Inside a patrol vehicle, officers noted in reports, Allred became agitated and had to be restrained.

While Allred was being detained, other officers spoke with the victim.

She was driving on Buchanan Street, the affidavit says, when she passed Allred, who was walking. A short time after she passed him, she realized she needed to turn around and did so. As she passed Allred for a second time, the affidavit says, Allred pulled a gun and pointed it at her.

Though Allred has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Allred would face up to seven years in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Cousin.