Community remembers local teen as 'Thunder Ridge celebrity' after unexpected passing - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After the unexpected death of their 19-year-old son, a local family is carrying on his legacy of bringing joy to the community.

Blake Kent Godfrey passed away on May 29 due to complications from a seizure disorder.

According to his parents, four siblings, and many friends, Blake lit up the room, whether it was a classroom, a grocery store, or his favorite place — his house.

“We couldn’t go into a store or anywhere without somebody going, ‘Blake!'” says Blake’s mother, Stephanie Wellard. “If he saw somebody he knew, you’d say to him, ‘Blake, look!’ And he would just light up.”

Blake Godfrey | Courtesy of Stephanie Wellard

Read Blake Godfrey obituary here.

A proud Thunder Ridge High School Titan, Blake was known by many for his love of community. He loved participating in school spirit weeks, attending school assemblies and interacting with his classmates.

Blake also participated in the Field of Angels baseball program, where he got his first tee-less hit last summer, and was on a special-needs cheer team.

“I coached Hillcrest cheer for a few years, and those girls were his biggest fans, and he was theirs,” says Wellard. “He also loved bowling. The sweet owner of Bowlero would let him and his worker at Journeys’s Developmental Disability Agency bowl for free and knew him by name every time he came in. Blake was a friend to everyone, even if the other person didn’t know it.”

But most of all, Blake loved his mom.

“We would joke that he’s my guard dog that protects our house,” Wellard says. “When it was time for people to go, he knew he was supposed to say ‘Thank you for coming.’ So he would shout ‘Thank you for coming!’ and push them out the door.”

Blake’s stepfather, Seth Wellard, says Blake was dedicated and devoted to his mother, making sure he knew where she was, who she was with, and what she was doing at all times.

“Blake’s world was his mom,” says Seth. “He loved his mom.”

Blake Godfrey with his parents and siblings. | Photo Courtesy of Stephanie Wellard

According to Blake’s parents, he loved his mom so much that one day at school, he decided he missed her, and just had to go home and see her.

“Blake tricked school staff, snuck out of school, and ran nearly three miles home,” says his obituary. “He cheerfully peeked through the windows of the front door and yelled, “Mom! I’m home!” shortly before concerned police officers arrived.”

A family friend, Rachelle Miller Waite, is asking the community to donate to the family due to the overwhelming funeral expenses.

“I met Blake when he was a toddler. His mom, and I became instant friends,” says Waite in a Facebook post. “I’ve watched Blake grow up and accomplish all the things people didn’t know if he would ever be able to do. He was determined and stubborn. He was so funny. He touched the lives of everyone. He is a Thunder Ridge High School celebrity.”

If you would like to donate for Blake’s funeral expenses, you can send donations to the family’s Venmo account: @Stephnseth or scan the QR code below.

Venmo donation QR code for Blake Godfrey’s family.

“We have received countless stories of students that he touched with his sweet spirit,” says Wellard. “His love for life was contagious and he made you want to be a better person.”