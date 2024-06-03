Coroner identifies 41-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on Sunday  - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A local coroner has identified a 41-year-old man who died Sunday in a motorcycle crash.

According to Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor, the man is Mark Pace. Taylor said Pace is from Bonneville County. He died due to traumatic head injuries, and he was not wearing a helmet, Taylor said.

The crash happened before 1 a.m. on 85th East near 109th North.

When the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrived, deputies found a single adult male rider with “significant injuries,” a news release said.

Lifesaving efforts began on the scene until emergency crews from the Idaho Falls Fire Department determined Pace was dead.

The incident is under investigation. No additional information has been released, according to the sheriff’s office.