One man dies in overnight motorcycle crash on 85th East - East Idaho News

One man died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning on 85th East close to 109th North. Deputies from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene after a call came in minutes before 1:00 a.m., according to a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

“When deputies arrived they located a single adult male rider with significant injuries,” the release said. “Lifesaving efforts began on scene until emergency medical personnel determined the man was deceased.”

The incident is under investigation. No additional information has been released.

“The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family,” the release said.