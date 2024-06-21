Ice cream shop that hit it big on 'Shark Tank' plans to open store in Idaho Falls and two in Boise area - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A Rexburg-based ice cream shop that hit it big on ‘Shark Tank’ last year is expanding across Idaho.

Crispy Cones has signed a franchising deal to open a store in Idaho Falls and two stores in the Boise area.

Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson founded the unique ice cream store as a seasonal business several years ago while attending Brigham Young University-Idaho. Jeremy had served a mission in the Czech Republic where he was introduced to the cone-shaped pastry.

Crispy Cones serves pastry dough ice cream cones that are grilled rotisserie-style then covered with cinnamon and sugar or specialty powder, filled with spreads, gourmet soft-serve ice cream and toppings.

Jeremy launched the business in 2018 and the idea led to a $200,000 deal with Barbara Corcoran on the hit program ‘Shark Tank.’

“Idaho’s Crispy Cones has experienced explosive growth since appearing on Shark Tank. The company continues to close new franchising deals across the country each week – bringing the total to 55 new franchises on the way so far in cities across the country,” a news release says.

Crispy Cones closed a ten store deal earlier this month in the Dallas area and other locations are planned in New Jersey, Austin, South Carolina, North Carolina and California.

It’s unclear when the Idaho Falls store will open and where it will be located. Crispy Cones currently operates in Rexburg, Utah, Arizona and Florida.