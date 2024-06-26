Gusts up to 65 mph are possible on Thursday in eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — High winds and gusts up to 65 mph are possible on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

A high wind watch will be in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. The watch says southwest winds are expected to be 30 to 45 mph. Check the graphic below to see max wind gusts.

The cities affected include Mud Lake, Dubois, Small, Spencer, Idaho Falls, Craters of the Moon, Rexburg and St. Anthony.

The watch says travel could be difficult. There could be isolated damage to trees, power lines and power outages are possible.

Click here to track the latest weather conditions.