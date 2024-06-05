UPDATE: Leopard gecko spotted in cage by dumpster has been adopted - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Within an hour of the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter’s social media post, Rango, the leopard gecko, had been adopted.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A 6-year-old gecko who was left by a dumpster in his cage is looking for a forever home.

Rango is a male leopard gecko who happens to be a “handsome dude,” according to a post from the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter on Wednesday.

He had a sign on his cage “looking for a home” when he was found.

“We are thankful that he was okay and is now with us safe!” the animal shelter said. “Come see us and we will get him set up to crash in your pad!”

The reptile is available now, and hopefully, he can stick with someone for the long run. Call the shelter at (208) 612-8670.

