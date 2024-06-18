Local cast bringing popular stage musical to eastern Idaho. Here's where you can see it - East Idaho News

REXBURG (BYU-Idaho Scroll) – Rexburg Community Theatre is hosting “Matilda the Musical“ at the Madison Performing Arts Center this weekend.

The performances are happening June 21, 22 and 24 at 2300 University Boulevard. Shows will begin nightly at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.

“Matilda“ is a story about a young girl who discovers she has magical powers and faces opposition from both her parents and a dangerous principal named Miss Trunchbull. The musical is adapted from Roald Dahl’s book, “Matilda,“ with music written by Tim Minchin.

A live-action movie was produced in the 1990s. Netflix produced a musical version in 2022.

While “Matilda“ was traditionally made for a small cast, so many people in the community auditioned that the cast grew to around 90 people. Sadie Steel, the director, explained there are around 70 kids in the cast, ages 8 to 15, and 20 adults.

A large production crew is involved as well.

Steel says their lights are unlike what is normally seen in a community theatre.

“We have a lot of stage magic in the show in the story of Matilda, but I’ve really found that the real magic is within the children telling the story and within the community putting the story together,” Steel said.

Managing around 70 kids at a time has been a challenge for Steel, but she has welcomed it, and the story of Matilda has inspired her.

On difficult days, she reminds herself to be more like Miss Honey and less like Miss Trunchbull.

Steel says the power in Matilda‘s story comes from finding the beauty in childhood and letting out one’s inner child.

“It’s actually been a really beautiful discovery for me,” Steel said. “It’s really a story of protecting the children, valuing the children in our lives and standing up for being childlike.”

It’s a story that people of all ages will enjoy, Steel says, and she invites the community to attend.

“It’s fun, it’s magical, it’s sweet and loving and it’s just — it’s got everything,” Steel said. “I never wanted to direct a story that I didn’t believe in, and I believe in this story.”

To buy tickets or learn more, click here.