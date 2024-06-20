Local man wants you to 'game it up' with his new video game trailer - East Idaho News

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

Mobile video game business can supply entertainment for your next party

AMMON – Nyles Johnson was intrigued the first time he saw a mobile video game trailer in California several years ago.

The 26-year-old Ammon man lived in the Golden State for two years selling solar panels and would often see it driving around. When he learned how popular it was — it was booked out for five months — he thought it was a business concept he could introduce in eastern Idaho.

That’s how Game It Up was born.

Johnson started the business in January in the back of a 24-foot-long trailer. The inside includes a couch, TV screens and video game consoles for up to 15 people at a time.

Johnson supplies the games as well. He has quite a collection that includes Minecraft, Mario Kart, first-person shooters, Call of Duty, Madden, NBA and other sports games, along with many others.

“One of the games is a driving simulator. We have three Xboxes, three Playstation 5s and three Nintendo Switches,” Johnson tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We have power, internet — everything you need to come in and game.”

It’s a trailer he rents out for parties and other events and will bring it to the customer’s home. See what it looks like in the video above.

Johnson runs an excavation company full-time and built the trailer with all the amenities himself. The concept he first saw in California is starting to take off locally, he says.

“Every single week seems to get a little busier,” Johnson says.

Johnson has been a gamer for most of his life, though he describes himself as someone who enjoys gaming the most in party settings.

That’s part of the reason he wanted to start a business like this in eastern Idaho, and he loves seeing how people react to the trailer for the first time.

“They’re so amazed at all the games. Sometimes, there are kids who are new to games, and I help them figure it out and learn to play,” says Johnson. “I like hanging out with the parents too and getting to know people.”

As the business continues, he plans to get a TV for the outside of the trailer so that he can set up a canopy and accommodate more customers. He’d also like to incorporate virtual reality game helmets for people to play in their yard.

The cost is $300 for two hours and $125 for every hour after that. To make a reservation or learn more, call (208) 557-8216 or visit the website.

Beehive Federal Credit Union gearing up for annual picnic, recognizes high school students with service award

REXBURG – Organizers of the annual Beehive Credit Union picnic say this year’s event will be “unforgettable.”

This highly anticipated community event is designed to bring the community together to foster bonds and create lasting memories while supporting a worthy cause. All proceeds will benefit Primary Children’s Hospital.

It’s happening in Rexburg at Porter Park on June 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Members can dine for free on hot dogs or pulled pork sandwiches, chips, salad, lemonade, and an ice cream bar. Non-members can enjoy the meal for just $10.

There will be a variety of activities, including bounce houses, face painting, a dunk tank, waterslides, sack races, tug-of-war, a carousel, rock-wall climbing, and more. Buy a wristband for $5.

Live entertainment will be provided by Paige Anne, an Idaho native and top finalist on “American Idol.” She will sing a mix of pop, country, and classic rock hits.

Additionally, Beehive Federal Credit Union is presenting its service award to 24 local high school students.

The students attend Rigby, Madison, Sugar-Salem and North Fremont high schools and are being recognized for their efforts to improve their communities while pursuing educational goals.

“This year, we donated $14,000 to our recipients and $1,000 to Brigham Young University-Idaho for (its) scholarship program, bringing our total contributions to $70,000 over the past six years,” the credit union says in a news release.

The recipients’ photos are included below. Their names are listed here.

Local credit union hosting repo auction in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Frontier Credit Union is excited to announce a Repo Auction event at Timberline Auto in Idaho Falls.

This event will take place Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The auction will feature a wide selection of vehicles, including 40 repossessed cars and 10 used cars.

It’s a chance for community members to find their next vehicle at a great price.

For more information about the Repo Auction, visit Frontier Credit Union’s website.

