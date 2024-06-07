Local seniors enjoy camping experience with hot dog roast - East Idaho News

REXBURG (Homestead Senior Living) — A light breeze in the air, the sound of the fire crackling, the smell of hot dogs and marshmallows roasting to perfection, and laughter engulfing all the residents.

This was the scene of a recent activity the Homestead Senior Living took their residents on. They went out to Beaver Dick Park, just outside of Rexburg for a mini camping experience.

Many not having done this for over 30 years, enjoyed telling stories of how they would take their families camping, and enjoyed the outdoors.