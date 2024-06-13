Man arrested after brief standoff with police - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

At 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, Idaho Falls Police Officers were call to a residence in the 100 block of East Elva.

The caller reported that a man, Tyrell Prather, was in the residence causing a disturbance and armed with a gun. Officers arrived and were able to make sure that everyone besides Prather had safely exited the residence.

Officers surrounded the residence and closed a section of the roadway to keep community members at a safe distance. After a short time, officers were able to make contact with Prather and talk him into peacefully surrendering. Prather was taken into custody without further incident at 12:04 p.m.

Tyrell Prather, a 39-year-old resident of Idaho Falls, was arrested for felony stalking and violating a no contact order. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.