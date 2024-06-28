Man killed in rollover crash in Payette County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Washoe Road in Payette County.

A 2002 Ford F250, driven by a 32-year-old male, from Nyssa, Oregon, was traveling south on Washoe Road when the truck left the roadway and came back onto the road where the truck rolled and came to a rest on its top. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Washoe Road was blocked for approximately four hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Payette County Deputies, EMS and Fire.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.