Missing 29-year-old man, Edgar Vera Aquino, in Fremont County - East Idaho News

St. Anthony

Missing 29-year-old man, Edgar Vera Aquino, in Fremont County

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Edgar Vera Aquino | Courtesy Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

The following is a missing person alert from Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

FREMONT COUNTY — Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance locating 29-year-old Edgar Vera Aquino. Edgar was last seen in the Red Road area of Fremont County late Saturday or early Sunday morning (6/8-6/9). He is approx. 6’2″ and 215 lbs. and was wearing a white T-shirt with green shorts.

If you have seen Edgar or have any information about his current whereabouts, please contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office @ 208-624-4482.

