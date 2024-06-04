Music camp holding fundraiser, performer meet-and-greet as part of annual festival - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — An annual local musical festival is adding another event to the calendar this year.

Shady Grove Music Camp organizers will join some of the musicians scheduled to perform at the two-day event next Thursday for a fundraiser at Jim Dandy Brewing in Pocatello, according to a news release.

The fundraiser will offer “an evening of live music, a chance to meet some artists … and share a toast with some of the organizers (who) make this event happen every year,” the release says.

This year will mark the fifth year of the Shady Grove Music Camp, scheduled for July 19 and 20 at FMC Park — 10811 North Rio Vista Road. Headlining the multi-stage event this summer is AL1CE, Banshee Tree, WARPONY, the Troubadours, The Medicine Company, along with several local musicians.

Jim Dandy will be donating some proceeds from the June 13 fundraiser to the event. There will also be a silent auction featuring items from several local businesses — and full weekend passes for the music camp — and live music.

The fundraiser will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at Jim Dandy — 305 East Lander Street.

