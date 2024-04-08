What does it take to brew beer? Here is what I learned at Jim Dandy Brewing - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our area, and today, we’re workin’ it with Jim Dandy Brewing in Pocatello.

We made two visits to Jim Dandy, a couple weeks apart, to experience as much of the beer-making process as possible. In doing so, co-owners Hailee and Davis Gove had EastIdahoNews.com participate in the malting, kegging and pouring of Jim Dandy beer — with some sampling.

During the mashing process, EastIdahoNews.com helped start what will be, in about a month, Jim Dandy’s latest creation — a New England Hazy IPA.

Jim Dandy serves over a dozen of their in-house brews at their taproom. They also have a family-friendly dining area — and open patio when weather allows — with food from the Palate Street Bistro.

The taproom and dining room are open daily — 3 to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

