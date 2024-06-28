Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair returns this weekend 'three times larger' - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — After a successful first year, a mystical fair celebrating fantasy will return to the Gate City.

The Mystic Realms Fantasy Fair will run from Friday until Sunday at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello. Michael Collins and Deneb Edwards, the creative minds behind the fair, have expanded it to offer more booths, entertainment and food options.

“We’re expecting a pretty big turnout this year. It’s only our second year around so we don’t know what to expect, but just from the response that we’ve had from the public, it’s gonna be big,” Edwards said.

For it’s first year, Collins and Edwards hoped to bring in between 500 to 600 people, but the actual attendance of the fair exceeded this, drawing in 2,800 people. Because of this, Edwards said the fair is “three times” as large as it was last year.

While Renaissance Fairs are common in Utah and Wyoming, the closest one in East Idaho is in the Rexburg area. Collins and Edwards decided Pocatello needed to be a spot where people can gather and celebrate the fantastical world, using their business connections through Dib’s 3D Printing Monsters and Miniatures and Black Wolf Blades to get a lot of people on board.

Renaissance Fairs normally require their booths and participants to be dressed in a certain time period, but Mystic Realms is instead a “fantasy fair.” Collins and Edwards decided to do this so that patrons could dress in ways that were more magical and less restrictive.

The wandering minstrels and fighters will still be a fixture at this fair, but they may be surrounded by more wizards and legendary characters than one might see at other fairs.

“We wanted to allow people to show up in their Jedi costume or in their deadpool costume or whatever. We just wanted it to be something fun and allow people to come and enjoy themselves,” Edwards said.

The fair will feature over 90 vendors selling a variety of items, including clothing, jewelry, art, and home décor. You’ll also find a variety of food and beverage vendors, as well as several stages with live entertainment.

“We’ve got anything you’re looking for,” Edwards said.

The Mermaids of the Great Salt Lake, one of the highlights of the fair, will be performing several times throughout the weekend. Patrons will also be able to meet Bard Archer Flynn, a talented musician who will be performing his own unique brand of music.

For visitors interested in history, they’ll be able to meet the Society for Creative Anachronism, a group of people dedicated to recreating the Middle Ages. They’ll be demonstrating their skills in archery, sword fighting, and other medieval arts on numerous stages.

Not to mention, a catapult will be there for patrons to see in action.

The fair began on Friday at 1pm and will last until Sunday. Tickets sell fo $10 for the day and $25 for the weekend. Tickets can be purchased on their website or at the gate.