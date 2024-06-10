Photo gallery: Inside the Jefferson County microburst and its aftermath - East Idaho News

Photo gallery: Inside the Jefferson County microburst and its aftermathPublished at | Updated at
Dozens of users submitted photos of Friday evening’s microburst in Jefferson County to EastIdahoNews.com and the National Weather Service in Pocatello. The violent storm left a trail of damage in its wake, uprooting hundred-year-old trees, killing 20 sheep and knocking out power to more than 10,000 customers.
Here’s some of the best images collected in a gallery:
