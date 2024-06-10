 Photo gallery: Inside the Jefferson County microburst and its aftermath - East Idaho News
Weather

Photo gallery: Inside the Jefferson County microburst and its aftermath

David Pace

David Pace, EastIdahoNews.com

Courtesy Bryce Packer via NWS
Courtesy Bryce Packer via NWS

Dozens of users submitted photos of Friday evening’s microburst in Jefferson County to EastIdahoNews.com and the National Weather Service in Pocatello. The violent storm left a trail of damage in its wake, uprooting hundred-year-old trees, killing 20 sheep and knocking out power to more than 10,000 customers.

RELATED | Rigby area microburst fells historic trees, kills sheep and causes extensive damage

Here’s some of the best images collected in a gallery:

Thunderstorm - lightning | Courtesy V.J. Howell
Courtesy V.J. Howell via NWS
Dead sheep 2
Courtesy Kevin Walker
Microburst | Melissa Kemp
Courtesy Melissa Kemp
Smashed car | Kerry Romrell
Courtesy Kerry Romrell
Bryce Packer via NWS 5
Courtesy Bryce Packer via NWS
Courtesy Kevin Walker
Courtesy Kevin Walker
Courtesy Anna Borjas via NWS
Courtesy Anna Borjas via NWS
Courtesy Bryce Packer via NWS
Courtesy Bryce Packer via NWS
Rigby microburst Carl Anderson
Courtesy Carl Anderson
Courtesy JosaLynn Coughlan
Courtesy JosaLynn Coughlan
Blaiklee Hill
Courtesy Blaiklee Hill
Courtesy Blake Davis via NWS
Courtesy Blake Davis via NWS
Courtesy JoEtta Juenke via NWS
Courtesy JoEtta Juenke via NWS
Courtesy Bryce Packer via NWS
Courtesy Bryce Packer via NWS
Courtesy Candace Bunnage
Courtesy Candace Bunnage
Carl Anderson 1
Courtesy Carl Anderson
Courtesy Jessi Glon
Courtesy Jessi Glon
Courtesy Dezaray Weekes vai NWS
Courtesy Dezaray Weekes via NWS
Courtesy Charlotte Moore via NWS
Courtesy Charlotte Moore via NWS
Courtesy Charlotte Moore via NWS
Courtesy Charlotte Moore via NWS
Courtesy JosaLynn Coughlan
Courtesy JosaLynn Coughlan
Courtesy Wendy Bauer
Courtesy Wendy Bauer
Courtesy Blaiklee Hill
Courtesy Blaiklee Hill
Courtesy V.J. Howell via NWS
Courtesy V.J. Howell via NWS

