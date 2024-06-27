Bannock County to enforce county-wide burn ban; added officers to issue citations for illegal fireworks - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

Beginning Monday, open burning, recreational fires and fireworks will be prohibited in all Wildland-Urban Interface Areas across Bannock County due to “current fire danger and fuel moisture levels,” according to a release from the county.

Cooking appliances, like grills and commercial gas fire pits, are exempt from this ban.

The county-wide ban will be lifted on Oct. 1 or when conditions allow. Residents with questions or concerns regarding the ban are encouraged to contact their local fire department or district.

ORIGINAL STORY

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department will ramp up patrols with the intent to crack down on illegal firework use this Fourth of July.

Any aerial firework — going more than a few feet in the air — is illegal in Pocatello, Pocatello Fire Department spokeswoman Kim Stouse told EastIdahoNews.com.

“Over the past few years, we have had some close calls with fires started by fireworks,” Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn said in a news release. “The hot and dry conditions we are seeing lead to increased fire dangers, and we want everyone to have a safe holiday.”

Due to increased safety concerns, additional Pocatello police patrol officers will be out between June 28 and July 6 — the window in which fireworks will be allowed in the city.

As part of the city’s fire prevention restrictions, open burns, recreational fires and unapproved fireworks have been banned in all Wildland-Urban Interface Areas beginning July 1, according to a release. Commercial gas fire pits and outdoor cooking appliances are exempt from the burn ban.

Wildland-Urban Interface Areas are marked in red and yellow on this map.

All fireworks sold at kiosks in the city, which open noon Friday, have been approved by Pocatello Fire Marshal Nick Christensen.

“The hills and benches in and around Pocatello are covered in junipers, sagebrush and cheatgrass that are prone to rapid ignition and extreme fire behavior,” Christensen said in the release. “It only takes a single ember to cause what could become a devastating wildfire. I strongly encourage all citizens to heed the ban and potentially save the lives and homes of fellow residents.”