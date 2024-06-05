Snake River quagga mussel monitoring is an ongoing effort, state officials say - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho State Department of Agriculture officials announced late last month that they would soon begin monitoring for quagga mussel larvae.

Quagga mussel larvae sampling will begin once conditions are safe and water temperatures range from 14 to 26 degrees Celsius—the temperatures in which reproduction occurs.

Department officials are prepared to double their sampling efforts across Idaho to further prevent the spread of the invasive species, according to a May 24 press release.

After $3M effort, Idaho officials hope they killed off invasive quagga mussels in Snake River

The monitoring effort traces back to September 2023, when the Department confirmed the presence of the species in the Snake River near Twin Falls. The following month, state officials treated the affected portion of the river with Natrix, a copper-based chemical. The treatment was a $3 million effort that resulted in temporary halts in water recreation and the death of thousands of fish in the Twin Falls area of the river, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported.

“We know doing nothing would have cost us a lot more,” Idaho Department of Agriculture Director Chanel Tewalt previously said.

State officials have repeatedly said quagga mussels are a major threat to Idaho. The invasive species can quickly spread and clog pipes that deliver water for drinking, energy, agriculture and recreation. The mussels are a highly competitive species that can also disrupt fish populations and wildlife habitat.

Water access changes, inspection information

Water access from Pillar Falls to Twin Falls Dam remains closed until further notice. According to the press release, the location is a critical location to assess treatment impact because of the discovery of an adult mussel near a Shoshone Falls pool prior to last fall’s treatment.

Water access between Broken Bridge and Pillar Falls is accessible only during Centennial Park operating hours. All watercraft — including boats, kayaks, paddleboards and other devices — entering the river between Broken Bridge and Pillar Falls must stop at the Centennial Waterfront Park inspection station before and after accessing the water.

Department watercraft inspections and decontaminations are free to the public. Inspection stations throughout the state remain operating and mandatory for those transporting watercraft.