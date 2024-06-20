Teri Hatcher and Jeanine Mason from the new animated series "WondLa" answer 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Today I’m thrilled to be talking with Teri Hatcher and Jeanine Mason, two of the voices in the new Apple TV+ trilogy “WondLa.”

“WondLa” centers around Eva (voiced by Jeanine), a curious teenager being raised in a state-of-the-art underground bunker by Muthr, a robot caretaker (voiced by Teri). On her 16th birthday, an attack on Eva’s bunker forces her onto the Earth’s surface which is now inhabited by aliens with no other humans to be found.

The series is based on the New York Times bestselling book series “The Search for WondLa” and all seven episodes premiere on Friday, June 28.

Here are some of the questions I asked Jeanine and Teri:

If you could meet one of hte characters of “WondLa,” which one would you pick?

What is the best and worst part about being a voice actor?

Teri – you voice Muthr, a robotic mother figure who raises Eva. While you were raising your own daughter Emerson, is there a job you wish a robot mom could have taken over for you?

What was your favorite part about being in “WondLa”?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

For people who haven’t heard about “WondLa,” can you tell them about it?

What is your favorite part about being in “WondLa”?

Have you read the “WondLa” books?

Jeanine – what is a quality you admire about Eva?

Watch my entire conversation with Teri and Jeanine in the video player above and you can learn more about "WondLa" here.

