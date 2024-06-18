Vehicle catches fire in Rexburg parking lot - East Idaho News

REXBURG – A driver safely escaped a vehicle after it caught fire Monday afternoon.

It’s not clear exactly when it happened, but Madison Fire Department Battalion Chief Joseph Haeberle tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened early Monday afternoon.

Haeberle says the driver of a 2020 Landrover Discovery was traveling on 2nd East in Rexburg and noticed smoke coming from the vehicle. The driver pulled over in the parking lot of Deseret Industries, where it erupted in flames.

The driver was not injured.

Madison Fire Department had the fire out within minutes. The vehicle is a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.