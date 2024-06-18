Tabernacle Choir gets new presenter after 34 years - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – After nearly 35 years, the announcer for the Tabernacle Choir is stepping down.

In a news release dated June 16, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Lloyd Newell and his wife, Karmel, have been called to serve as mission leaders for the California Los Angeles Mission and will begin their service in mid-June.

Replacing him is Derrick Porter, a businessman from Bountiful, Utah, who previously served as bishop of his local congregation.

On Sunday, Newell delivered his final message on the choir’s weekly broadcast, “Music and the Spoken Word.” During his remarks, he reflected on three and a half decades in this role.

“On Nov. 25, 1990, I stood here in the Tabernacle on Temple Square and delivered a spoken word message for the first time,” Newell said. “My talented and supportive wife has been at my side every step of the way. Our four children have grown up with their father giving the spoken word. I simply could not have done this broadcast without my family’s unfailing love and support.”

During a news conference on Friday, Tabernacle President Michael Leavitt said Newell is “admired by millions who have become accustomed to his soothing voice and trademark wisdom on Sunday morning.” In 34 years, he’s given 1,752 “digestible sermons and insights.”

“Music and the Spoken Word” has been on the air since 1929. After 95 years of broadcasts, it is the longest-running continuously broadcast network program in the United States.

Newell, who was also the show’s producer and writer, is the third person to host the program. J. Spencer Kinard and LDS Apostle Richard L. Evans previously served in the role.

“What an honor and blessing to begin every Sunday morning with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for more than half my life,” Newell says in a news release. “I can’t begin to capture the many meaningful moments I have shared with the Choir. It has been a sacred trust to prepare and deliver inspirational Spoken Words over so many years, and now my wife and I look forward to serving the Lord in new ways.”

The current and former presenters of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square gather at the Salt Lake Tabernacle for Lloyd Newell’s (center) final broadcast of “Music and the Spoken Word” in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. Newell is joined by J. Spencer Kinard (left) and Derrick Porter (right), the new producer, principal writer and presenter. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s First Presidency called Porter to serve with the Choir on March 22.

In an interview with Utah media, Porter referred to Newell as “a legend,” saying he’s watched Newell in this role most of his life. He’s enjoyed getting know him over the last several months.

“This came as a complete shock and surprise to (me and my wife) when we received this invitation from President Nelson to serve in this way,” Porter said.

Porter completed his education at Weber State University and Ohio State University in 2012. He’s worked as an entrepreneur in Utah for the last 20 years.

He and his wife, Rebecca, have six children.

“This invitation from President Nelson is quite different than the work I’ve been engaged with over the past 20 years,” Porter said. “Speaking to people in a business setting is one thing, but sharing spiritual messages requires something more than professional expertise. It requires a personal connection to the words both spoken and sung.”

Porter will deliver his first Spoken Word message on June 23.

Derrick Porter is the Tabernacle Choir’s new presenter and will deliver his first Spoken Word message on June 23. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Though he’s going to miss having Newell in the role, Leavitt said he’s excited to see Porter take over the position and help the choir “carry the messages from this beloved program to people throughout the world in new and exciting ways.”

“Derrick represents the beginning of a new era for ‘Music and the Spoken Word,’” said Leavitt.

During Sunday’s broadcast, Newell also expressed excitement at the prospect of “trading the microphone for (a) name badge, which I will wear every day.”

At the conclusion of his remarks, Newell uttered his signature sign off for the broadcast one last time.

“Until we meet again, my friends, may peace be with you this day and always.”

“Music and the Spoken Word” is carried on local radio and TV stations Sundays at 9:30 a.m. You can also watch it on-demand on BYUTV or Youtube.