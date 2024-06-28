Where should you take that stray? Changes announced for animal shelters - East Idaho News

The following is a news release issued Friday by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Beginning July 1, 2024, animal shelter services for stray animals found or collected outside of the Idaho Falls city limits in the unincorporated areas of Bonneville County will be handled at the Snake River Animal Shelter located at 3000 North Lindsay Boulevard. Bonneville County residents will be referred to the Snake River Animal Shelter for all services previously handled by the city of Idaho Falls Animal Shelter.

Bonneville County residents will be able to get their pets licensed at the Snake River Animal Shelter or the Bonneville County Assessor’s Office. All kennel licensing will continue to be processed by the Bonneville County Assessor’s Office located next to the Bonneville County Courthouse at 605 North Capital.

Bonneville County Animal Control deputies and functions have not changed, including our partnerships with the city of Iona and other areas we provide animal control response and assistance. This change on July 1 only affects shelter services for county residents. Anyone with questions is welcome to contact an Animal Control deputy through dispatch at (208) 529-1200, the Snake River Animal Shelter at (208) 523-4219, or the Bonneville County Assessor’s Office at (208) 529-1350.