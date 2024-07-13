13-year-old who drowned at Bear Lake, remembered as a 'bright' and 'vibrant soul'  - East Idaho News

GARDEN CITY — A 13-year-old girl who drowned over the weekend in Bear Lake has been identified.

A Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office official confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that it was Sena Gunnell of Pocatello.

Her obituary online says that she was a “bright and vibrant soul who loved animals, exploring the outdoors, playing an abundance of musical instruments (including) the piano, the ukulele, the clarinet and the oboe.” Sena had an adventurous spirit.

She additionally enjoyed the exploration of different languages and cultures, her obituary said. Sena moved from Texas to Idaho in 2021 with her family.

Background

Sena drowned at Bear Lake on Saturday, July 20.

At 5:56 p.m. the sheriff’s office received multiple calls about a missing girl on the east shore of Bear Lake. Marine deputies and other emergency responders in boats searched the area.

Sena was located, and she was given medical treatment, but she was pronounced dead at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office extended its sympathy to the family, its thanks to all first responders and is emphasizing the “importance of life jackets while engaging in water activities.”