2 women arrested after police receive call that lady tied to railroad tracks had been run over - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

ELMORE COUNTY — At about 12:29 a.m. on July 3, Idaho State Police troopers responded to the 1800 block of Power Plant Road in Elmore County after a 911 caller reported a female tied to the railroad tracks had been run over.

Arriving troopers located a 20-year-old woman, who was not tied to the railroad tracks, and saw she had sustained serious injuries. She was flown by air ambulance to a local hospital.

Based on the initial investigation, troopers believe there was an argument at the location. Two women got into a vehicle and struck the third as they drove away.

Gooding County deputies located the suspect vehicle parked on the side of the road approximately three miles from the crash scene.

The driver, a 20-year-old Buhl woman, was arrested and booked on probable cause for felony aggravated DUI, felony leaving the scene of a crash, misdemeanor driving without privileges, and misdemeanor open container.

The vehicle’s passenger, a 21-year-old Wendell woman, was arrested and booked on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

ISP continues investigating the incident.