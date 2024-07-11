Alison Arngrim, star in 'Little House on the Prairie' and other productions, answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

My guest today rose to fame as a child star in 1974 playing the role of Nellie Oleson on the hit television series ‘Little House on the Prairie.’

Alison Arngrim has since performed in many roles and I loved chatting with her. Here’s what I asked her:

How did you get your start in acting?

What was the thing you liked best about being on ‘Little House on the Prairie’?

What’s your favorite junk food?

You have developed a successful acting career in France. How did that happen and what do you like about working in France?

What makes someone a good actor?

If you could star in a show or movie with anyone, who would you pick?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Alison in the video player above. You can follow her on Facebook, Instagram and her website.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.