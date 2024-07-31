Ball Ventures announces new permanent CEO - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Ball Ventures.

IDAHO FALLS — Ball Ventures has announced the appointment of Rick Bozzelli as its new, permanent Chief Executive Officer effective immediately, following an extensive national search process. He has served as the company’s Interim CEO since April 2024, following the departure of Cortney Liddiard.

Bozzelli brings nearly four decades of executive operations and investment leadership across a range of industries to the role. Prior to his retirement from TAB Bank, where he served as Chairman, President & CEO, Bozzelli was CFO and Treasurer of FJ Management, a family-owned conglomerate, comprised of investments in multiple industry sectors.

Prior to his role at the FJ Management family of companies, he served as CFO and Treasurer of EBSCO Industries, Inc., a family-owned international conglomerate comprised of investments in diversified industries, among other prior positions. Bozzelli also serves on the board of directors of selected privately held, family-owned enterprises, as well as charitable non-profit organizations.

“Rick has a wealth of experience that will serve Ball Ventures well in this next chapter,” said Allen Ball, Founder of Ball Ventures. “I am incredibly proud of what Ball Ventures has accomplished over the past 22-years and cannot wait to see what lies ahead for the company under Rick’s leadership.”

“I am thrilled to accept the position of Chief Executive Officer of Ball Ventures,“ remarked Bozzelli. “I want to extend my sincere gratitude to the Ball Family and the BV Board of Directors for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity.”

Bozzelli continued, “Over the past 18 months as a Board member and more recently Ball Ventures’ Interim CEO, I’ve gained a tremendous respect for Team BV, and our real estate and financial partners. I’m looking forward to collaborating with our team to propel our vision, foster innovation, drive investment performance, and exceed our strategic goals. I am confident that together, we can build on the strong foundation currently in place and lead Ball Ventures to new heights.”

“The BV Board of Directors could not be more enthusiastic about BV’s opportunities for continued growth in size, investment success in service to the Ball Family, and career opportunities for the BV team. The next essential element has been onboarding BV’s next CEO. We are delighted to have Rick in this role,, said Rodney Goldstein, Chairman of the Ball Ventures Board of Directors.

Originally from Philadelphia, Bozzelli earned his Bachelor of Science from The University of Alabama and completed the Master’s in International Tax Program at New York University and the Executive in Residence Program at Birmingham Southern College. Bozzelli has called the west home for the past decade, having lived in Park City, Utah and he and his wife, Kelly, are eager to call Idaho Falls home.