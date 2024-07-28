'Blatant mockery': Utah leaders criticize 'Last Supper' parody at Paris Olympics opening ceremony - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — The Paris Olympics opening ceremony down the Seine, called “rule-breaking,” “whack,” and “woke” by various reports, drew criticism and shock from Utah leaders.

One aspect of the ceremony at issue was a group of people on a footbridge across the Seine that appeared to parody the iconic Christian painting, da Vinci’s “Last Supper.” In the center was a woman wearing a large headdress and surrounded by drag artists and dancers, according to the Associated Press. Many of the people in the display, as well as others throughout the show, were scantily clad.

“It was a 4-hour long opening with lots of rain and apparently we missed a few things. I’m seeing video of a blatant mockery of a sacred event that my faith cherishes (the Last Supper of Christ). I can’t wait for the opening ceremonies in 2034 (like 2002) to showcase Utah values and our commitment to building family and community,” Gov. Spencer Cox, who is in Paris for the Olympics, posted on X.

On Wednesday, Utah was named host of the 2034 Games. It marks just the fifth time the United States has hosted the Winter Olympics, and the future event will be the first on U.S. soil since Salt Lake City hosted it in 2002. The IOC also voted early Wednesday to formally award the 2030 Winter Olympics to France.

According to the AP, the woman in the center of the display on the footbridge was DJ and producer Barbara Butch, “an LGBTQ+ icon who calls herself a ‘love activist.'” The opening ceremony’s artistic director Thomas Jolly said he didn’t intend to parody the “Last Supper” but to celebrate “diversity,” “feasting and French gastronomy,” the outlet report. Clips of the scene, however, do not show food or plates in front of the group.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee posted a side-by-side comparison of the grouping on the Seine and the “Last Supper” painting on X and asked: “Why?”

“If this is emblematic of the countries the U.S. must defend under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, how does this make you feel about America’s future with NATO,” he said, adding in another comment on the thread that “Allies who mock what’s sacred to us aren’t allies.”

He further called the display “deplorable.”

Political leaders weren’t the only ones to take offense at the ceremonies.

The French Catholic Church’s conference called it “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity,” adding “our thoughts are with all the Christians from all continents who were hurt by the outrage and provocation of certain scenes,” the AP reported.

Some have said the scene was instead meant to depict the Feast of Dionysus, with the official Olympic Games page posting photos of the scene in question and stating: “The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings.”

The photos show a person painted blue on a tray surrounded by flowers, sitting in front of the people at the table.

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams posted on X, “The Olympics has long been a symbol of unity and the celebration of athletes. However, the recent opening ceremony turned into a mockery of religious beliefs, fostering division when solidarity is most needed.

“The disrespect shown to the Last Supper is unacceptable and undermines the spirit of the Games, damaging the event’s integrity. The IOC members responsible for approving this should issue a public apology,” he said.

Like Cox, Adams emphasized that Utah is “committed to showcasing Utah’s remarkable people, stunning natural beauty and rich cultural heritage,” when it hosts the Games in 2034.

“We will honor athletes’ achievements and create a lasting impact that resonates with and inspires audiences for generations to come,” he said.|

Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz also expressed disappointment in the ceremony on Friday but focused on the future Games in Utah.

“I’m grateful that Utah will determine what our ceremonies will look like. They will be a stark contrast from what we saw yesterday. For the 2034 Olympics, we look forward to our opening and closing ceremonies showing the best of Utah and our values, including our breathtaking scenery, family values, heritage, and the inspiration of sport that all Utahns will be proud of,” Schultz said on X.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney highlighted a part of the ceremonies that received more positive reviews.

“The @Paris2024 Opening Ceremony showcased the world’s most beautiful city. Imaginative, inventive and memorable. The performance by Celine Dion touched hearts. She epitomized the Olympic spirit with her determination, courage and incomparable talent,” he posted on X.

Contributing: Collin Leonard